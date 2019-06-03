Eddie Ray Feemster, 75, of Rock Hill passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 peacefully at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 12noon on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Living by Faith Baptist Church, 2201 S. Chester Hwy York, SC 29745.
The family will receive friends from 11-12 noon, Tuesday at the Church.
Born in York, SC, Eddie was the son of the late Hugh Feemster and Ruth Bigger Feemster.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Boyd Feemster, daughters Paula Totherow (Shane), Lisa Jennings (David), Kelly Crowder, son, Carl Crowder, brother, Phillip Feemster, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ted Feemster, sister, Linda Feemster, and grandson, Drew Shytle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, Po Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Feemster family.
Published in The Herald on June 3, 2019