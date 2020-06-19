Mr. Eddie Olson Fields, 73, of Catawba passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, 339 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Ministers Andy Brewster and David Pharr will officiate with military honors provided by The United States Marine Corp Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Watkins Fields; parents, Henry Vernon Fields and Beulah Estelle Ratterree; and two brothers, Joe and Buford Fields. He was a member of the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, was a US Marine veteran who served in Vietnam, and was retired from Worthington Steel.
Survivors include his daughters, Amy Fields Stevens (Clay) and Emily Fields Walker (Kevin) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, CJ Stevens, Tyler and Zane Walker; great-grandson, Trip Stevens; sisters, Peggy Brown (David), Martha Starnes, and Dianne Bryant, all of Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be made to the Fields family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.