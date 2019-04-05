Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Higgins Jr.. View Sign

Edgar Turley Higgins, Jr. July 12, 1937 - March 18, 2019 ROCK HILL, SC - Edgar Turley "Turley" Higgins, Jr., a gifted musician and organist, passed away on March 18, 2019, after suffering from complications of a stroke. He was 81. Turley was born in New York City on the 12th of July 1937 to the late Edgar Turley Higgins and Allene McCoy Higgins. He grew up in Summit, New Jersey, attended Summit High School and graduated from Cheshire Academy in 1955. A gifted and extraordinary (our terms, not his) musician, he studied piano from the age of 3 and attended the Julliard School of Music (extension), the Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey and studied under Virgil Fox, a friend and mentor, at Riverside Presbyterian Church. Following high school Turley enrolled in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he walked on to the football team as a kicker and joined the fraternity Pi Kappa Phi. While at Chapel Hill, he played the organ for the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church and was known to coax fraternity brothers into attending a Sunday service by disguising the Pi Kapp fight song as a Bach fugue as only he could. After graduation, Turley followed his passion and pursued a career in music, working for the keyboard divisions of Hammond and Baldwin before embarking on a career with the Yamaha Corporation of America that spanned three decades. He served in numerous capacities during this time, including leading the Concert & Artists Division and working closely with famed pianists including Andre Watts. Upon retirement, he and his wife Mary Patton (whom he met when she was president of the North Carolina Guild of Organists and married in 1980) lived in Montreat, NC, then Fairfax, VA before moving to Atlanta, GA to be close to his granddaughter Anna B. From 2002-2012, Turley and Mary Patton played a vital role in Anna B.'s life. Every Tuesday for a decade Turley met AB's bus in the afternoon, treated her to Starbucks (or Five Guys . . . "their" favorite) and drove her to her cello lesson. He attended every one of her school orchestra concerts, piano recitals, choir performances and sporting events. His devotion, love and support knew no bounds. Outside of work, music, education and aviation played a pivotal role for Turley. While many find golf relaxing on the weekend, for the last sixty years Turley could be found virtually every Sunday morning at the organ of a church playing, and at times, directing the choir as well. Many denominations enjoyed his gifts at the keyboard, including Episcopal, Presbyterian, Christian Science, Disciples of Christ, and of special significance, Unitarian where he was the beloved organist and choir director in Charlotte from 1969-1989. His churches mirrored the cities he habited during his life including Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Black Mountain/Brevard, Fairfax, VA and Atlanta. A pilot since he was a teenager, Turley flew his family all over the country in his single engine planes and passed his love of flying on to his son who became a decorated Navy fighter pilot. On the education front, Turley devoted his time, talent and resources to the Blue Ridge School of Dyke, VA where his son attended boarding school. He was a member, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees and Trustee Emeritus, serving from 2002-2014 and in an advisory capacity until last year. In honor of his son and in appreciation for the impact the school had on his son's life, Turley helped design and gifted a new organ for the Gibson Memorial Chapel and played for its dedication in 2016. Turley is survived by his wife Mary Patton Love Higgins of Rock Hill and Montreat, his daughter Elizabeth (Liza) Higgins McSwain (Derrick) of Atlanta, his granddaughter Anna Buford "Anna B." Purcell of Wellesley, MA and his sister Harriet Higgins Warren of Atlanta. He was predeceased by his son Edgar Turley (Trey) Higgins III. A memorial service will be held at Black Mountain Presbyterian Church at 3PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with a reception to follow at the Higgins' home "Somewhere" in Montreat. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Turley's memory may be made to the Blue Ridge School Chapel Organ Maintenance Fund (273 Mayo Drive, St. George, VA 22935) or the York ARP Organ Fund (70 N. Congress St., York, SC 29745).

Published in The Herald on Apr. 5, 2019

