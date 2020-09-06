Mr. Edgar Jennings Allen, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Allen was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the son of the late James E Allen and the late Eunice Jennings Allen. He was of the Baptist faith and was a tree surgeon with Allen Tree Service
A family gathering will be held on September 6, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm to honor the life of Mr. Allen at his home, 667 Osteen Road, York, SC 29745.
Mr. Allen is survived by spouse, Linda Deal Allen; his sons, Edgar Daniel Allen of York, SC, and Danny Ray Price of Edgemoor, SC; his daughter, Melissa Ann Price of York, SC; his brother, Frank Allen of York, SC; his sister, Betty Allen of York, SC; and his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Allen's name to Hospice and Community Care. PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
