Edgar Jennings Allen
1949 - 2020
Mr. Edgar Jennings Allen, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Allen was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the son of the late James E Allen and the late Eunice Jennings Allen. He was of the Baptist faith and was a tree surgeon with Allen Tree Service

A family gathering will be held on September 6, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm to honor the life of Mr. Allen at his home, 667 Osteen Road, York, SC 29745.

Mr. Allen is survived by spouse, Linda Deal Allen; his sons, Edgar Daniel Allen of York, SC, and Danny Ray Price of Edgemoor, SC; his daughter, Melissa Ann Price of York, SC; his brother, Frank Allen of York, SC; his sister, Betty Allen of York, SC; and his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Allen's name to Hospice and Community Care. PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
