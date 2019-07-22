Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Montgomery. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





The memorial service will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, SC, with the Rev. D C Horne officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2PM Tuesday at the church.



Eddie was born in the Cottonbelt community in York on October 3, 1944, to the late Roy Burris Montgomery and Mary Rebecca Mull Montgomery. He was a graduate of York High School class of 1963, where he was a star football player for the York Green Dragons. After high school he joined the SC National Guard and then worked for Southern Bell, Ratliff Cable, Fort Mill Telephone and Comporium Communications. He retired from Comporium as Assignment Manager. Eddie enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and reading. He was a member at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.



He is survived by his wife, Carol Whitesides Montgomery, son, Edgar Michael Montgomery (Ashley) of Centennial, Colorado, daughter, Margaret Rebecca "Meg" Montgomery of Rock Hill, SC, grandchildren Peyton Montgomery, Ryan Montgomery, Reese Montgomery, and Bradley Hinson, brother, Richard Wayne Montgomery of Clover, SC, and sister, Peggy Montgomery Bryant of Clover, SC.



In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, William Erskine Montgomery, and sister, Juanita Montgomery Jordan.



Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Montgomery family.

Edgar (Eddie) C. Montgomery, 74, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, peacefully at his home.The memorial service will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, SC, with the Rev. D C Horne officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2PM Tuesday at the church.Eddie was born in the Cottonbelt community in York on October 3, 1944, to the late Roy Burris Montgomery and Mary Rebecca Mull Montgomery. He was a graduate of York High School class of 1963, where he was a star football player for the York Green Dragons. After high school he joined the SC National Guard and then worked for Southern Bell, Ratliff Cable, Fort Mill Telephone and Comporium Communications. He retired from Comporium as Assignment Manager. Eddie enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and reading. He was a member at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.He is survived by his wife, Carol Whitesides Montgomery, son, Edgar Michael Montgomery (Ashley) of Centennial, Colorado, daughter, Margaret Rebecca "Meg" Montgomery of Rock Hill, SC, grandchildren Peyton Montgomery, Ryan Montgomery, Reese Montgomery, and Bradley Hinson, brother, Richard Wayne Montgomery of Clover, SC, and sister, Peggy Montgomery Bryant of Clover, SC.In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, William Erskine Montgomery, and sister, Juanita Montgomery Jordan.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Montgomery family. Published in The Herald on July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close