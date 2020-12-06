Edith Gardner
May 12, 1927 - December 3, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Edith M. Gardner, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212.
Born in Raeford, NC, Mrs. Gardner was the daughter of the late Duncan Addison McGill and the late Ola Bishop McGill. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ray L. Gardner whom she met in 1944 when he was on furlough from the US Army; and her six brothers.
Edith graduated from Charlotte Technical High School in 1944 where she served as secretary of the senior class, senior superlative, editor of the yearbook and president of the honor society. She was retired from Forest Hills Church with 26 years of service. She was a member of Seigle Avenue Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, a Sunday school teacher, circle leader and president of the women of the church. She also served as the first female moderator of Mecklenburg Presbytery in 1969. She was a nominee for the Central Charlotte Association Gold Rose Award in 1974.
In 2006, Edith moved to Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill where she met many new friends and was very active in the community serving as president and vice president of the independent residence council.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne L. (Susan) Gardner of Rock Hill and Kenneth R. (Doris) Gardner of Lexington; three grandchildren, Laura-Leigh (Michael) Mohr, Brooke (Les) Wilson and Stephen Gardner; three step-grandchildren, Bo (Lindsay) Youngblood, Jeff (Jill) Locker and Chris (Susan) Locker; three great-grandchildren, Brendan, Carson and Olivia Mohr; and six step-great-grandchildren, Alexis, Macy, Drew, Jay and Ashley Locker and Campbell Youngblood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Gardner's name to Samaritan's Purse, A.C.T.S. Retirement Communities, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607-3000 or the charity of one's choice
.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Gardner family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.