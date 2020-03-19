Edith Morrison Gordon, 86, of York passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 with Rev. Doug Blakie officiating at Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Born on September 9, 1933 in Lorton, Virginia, Edith was the daughter of the late John H. Morrison and Edith Carter Morrison. She was the widow of James "Jim" David Gordon.
Edith was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church and a church Elder and she was also a recipient of the Presbyterians Women Life Membership Award.
Edith is survived by her sons, David Gordon (Susan), James C. Gordon (Jeanne), grandchildren, Tim Gordon (Kelly), Chris Gordon (Siobhan), Jennifer Mercuri (Jeremy), great grandchildren, Austin Gordon (Sarah), Katlyn Gordon (Blair), Tyler Gordon, Emily Mercuri, Deaglan Gordon, and 2 great great grandchildren, Cooper Gordon and Haven Gordon.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.
The family will be at the home of her son, David Gordon, 262 Battleground Road, Clover, SC, 29710.
Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Hwy., York, SC 29745 or Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
