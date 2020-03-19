Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Gordon. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Graveside service 2:00 PM Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Morrison Gordon, 86, of York passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home.



A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 with Rev. Doug Blakie officiating at Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Born on September 9, 1933 in Lorton, Virginia, Edith was the daughter of the late John H. Morrison and Edith Carter Morrison. She was the widow of James "Jim" David Gordon.



Edith was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church and a church Elder and she was also a recipient of the Presbyterians Women Life Membership Award.



Edith is survived by her sons, David Gordon (Susan), James C. Gordon (Jeanne), grandchildren, Tim Gordon (Kelly), Chris Gordon (Siobhan), Jennifer Mercuri (Jeremy), great grandchildren, Austin Gordon (Sarah), Katlyn Gordon (Blair), Tyler Gordon, Emily Mercuri, Deaglan Gordon, and 2 great great grandchildren, Cooper Gordon and Haven Gordon.



In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.



The family will be at the home of her son, David Gordon, 262 Battleground Road, Clover, SC, 29710.



Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Hwy., York, SC 29745 or Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



Online condolences may be made to the Gordon family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Gordon family.

Edith Morrison Gordon, 86, of York passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home.A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 with Rev. Doug Blakie officiating at Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.Born on September 9, 1933 in Lorton, Virginia, Edith was the daughter of the late John H. Morrison and Edith Carter Morrison. She was the widow of James "Jim" David Gordon.Edith was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church and a church Elder and she was also a recipient of the Presbyterians Women Life Membership Award.Edith is survived by her sons, David Gordon (Susan), James C. Gordon (Jeanne), grandchildren, Tim Gordon (Kelly), Chris Gordon (Siobhan), Jennifer Mercuri (Jeremy), great grandchildren, Austin Gordon (Sarah), Katlyn Gordon (Blair), Tyler Gordon, Emily Mercuri, Deaglan Gordon, and 2 great great grandchildren, Cooper Gordon and Haven Gordon.In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.The family will be at the home of her son, David Gordon, 262 Battleground Road, Clover, SC, 29710.Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Hwy., York, SC 29745 or Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Online condolences may be made to the Gordon family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Gordon family. Published in The Herald on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close