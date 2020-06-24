Edith Inman
Mrs. Edith Juanita Pope Inman, 96, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at M. L. Ford & Sons, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. Interment will be 1:00 p.m. in Oaklawn Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends from 1 hour before the service at M. L. Ford & Sons.

Mrs. Inman was born December 29, 1923 in Charlotte, NC to the late James Roy and Lottie Mae Wilson Pope. She was the widow of Dewey Franklin Inman and employed with Mecklenburg County for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret White & Ruth "Pete" Kathleen Chappell and two brothers, James R. Pope, Jr. & Forest Calvin Pope.

Survivors are her daughter Marie P. Baker (Fred) of Clover, SC; and grandchildren Ray Baker and Jim Baker.

Memorials may be made to University City United Methodist Church, 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28269 or Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Inman.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
