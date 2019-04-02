Edith Mae Gary, age 68, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. A celebration of Edith's life will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1pm at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. To leave condolences and for a full obituary, please visit www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 2, 2019