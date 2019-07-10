Mrs. Edith S. Oliver, 76, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Pastor Rod McNair officiating.
Born in Union, SC, Mrs. Oliver was the daughter of the late Theodore B. Sprouse and the late Edna R. Sprouse. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Otis Sprouse, Marion Sprouse and Fred Sprouse; and her sister, Joyce Kelly. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed decorating and sewing doll clothes. She was a member of the Living Church of God in Charlotte, NC.
Surviving are her husband, Jerome Oliver; her daughter, Jerrie (Keith) Powers of Rock Hill; her sons, Jeff (Sybil) Oliver and Eddie Oliver, both of Rock Hill; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill and other times at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on July 10, 2019