Mrs. Edith Gladys Manning Parham, 98, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at White Oak Manor, York, SC.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC with the Rev. Carl Morton officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Parham was born June 22, 1921 in Cherokee Co., SC to the late Rufus and Alice McDaniel Manning. She was the widow of Neal Parham.
Survivors are her daughter Debbie Dover (Ken) of Bowling Green, SC; grandchildren Jamie Dover, Tim Dover, Becky Dover, Michael Dover, Stephanie Dover, Christy Dover; and five great grandchildren.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Parham.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2019