Mrs. Edith Dian Timms, age 77 of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home.



The family will receive friends 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC.



A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the Chapel at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.



Mrs. Timms was born March 9, 1942 in Columbia, SC to the late William and Lucille Tidwell Murray. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers and her grandson, William Barclay Young.



Survivors are her loving husband of 54 years, Asa Paul Timms; daughters Angela Miller and Paula Clayton (Buddy) of Clover, SC; sons David Young of Clarksville, GA and Harold Timms of Greenville, SC; sister Brenda Blackwell (Jimmy) of Columbia, SC, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.



