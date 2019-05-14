Mrs. Edna Bodie Neal, 83 passed way Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Mrs. Neal was born in Joanna, SC and the daughter of the late Jesse and Nancy Shealy Bodie. She was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Neal was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Neal, three brothers and three sisters.
Services for Mrs. Neal will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill SC with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road and other times at the home.
Mrs. Neal is survived by her sons, Allen Neal and Ronald Neal (Angela), all of Rock Hill; her sisters, Agatha Cook of Prosperity, SC, Marzelle Free of Columbia, SC, and Betty Kibler of Newberry, SC; her grandson, R. Stuart Neal (Donna) of Rock Hill; and her granddaughter, Maria Neal Surfus (Erik) of Lyman, SC.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Neal's name to Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on May 14, 2019