Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Bodie Neal. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Edna Bodie Neal, 83 passed way Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



Mrs. Neal was born in Joanna, SC and the daughter of the late Jesse and Nancy Shealy Bodie. She was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Neal was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Neal, three brothers and three sisters.



Services for Mrs. Neal will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill SC with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road and other times at the home.



Mrs. Neal is survived by her sons, Allen Neal and Ronald Neal (Angela), all of Rock Hill; her sisters, Agatha Cook of Prosperity, SC, Marzelle Free of Columbia, SC, and Betty Kibler of Newberry, SC; her grandson, R. Stuart Neal (Donna) of Rock Hill; and her granddaughter, Maria Neal Surfus (Erik) of Lyman, SC.



Memorials may be made in Mrs. Neal's name to Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Condolences may be made at

Mrs. Edna Bodie Neal, 83 passed way Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.Mrs. Neal was born in Joanna, SC and the daughter of the late Jesse and Nancy Shealy Bodie. She was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Neal was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Neal, three brothers and three sisters.Services for Mrs. Neal will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill SC with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road and other times at the home.Mrs. Neal is survived by her sons, Allen Neal and Ronald Neal (Angela), all of Rock Hill; her sisters, Agatha Cook of Prosperity, SC, Marzelle Free of Columbia, SC, and Betty Kibler of Newberry, SC; her grandson, R. Stuart Neal (Donna) of Rock Hill; and her granddaughter, Maria Neal Surfus (Erik) of Lyman, SC.Memorials may be made in Mrs. Neal's name to Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close