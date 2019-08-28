Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Jonas. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Edna Laws Jonas,85, passed peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at home with her family.



A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill. The family will receive friends following the service and Dr. Jim McClure will officiate services.



Born in Greenville, SC, Edna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar L. Laws and Paralee Click Laws; and three sisters, Vera Jones, Raney Douglas and Shirley Kay Laws.



Upon retirement, Edna and Bill enjoyed spending their time on Lake Wylie, Sea Cabin located in Cherry Grove SC and Sun City in Indian Land. Many a wonderful memory were made with family and friends in these places. When her grandson was born on her birthday, they returned from the beach to spend more time locally with family and friends.



Survivors include her husband of 65 years, William "Bill" Jonas of Indian Land, SC; son, Brian Jonas (Kim); grandson, Mason Jonas of Pineville NC; sister Oradellis Sinclair of Clover, SC; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Floyd and Betty McCarter of Clover; and a multitude of loving nieces and nephews.



Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice Care of SC (Lancaster) 311-B North Main Street



Lancaster, SC 29720. We also wish to thank the dedicated and loving caregivers for Edna and her family in recent months.

