Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna L. Ruiz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edna L Ruiz, 82, of Fort Mill, SC passed away May 15, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Overbrook Cemetery with the Rev. Yvonne Taylor officiating.



Edna was born in Fort Mill to the late Jesse Lipe and Rosie Reeves. She was a caregiver in and out of the home. She enjoyed spending time with family and her beloved dogs; and had many hobbies including cards, art and video games. Edna was predeceased by her three late husbands; Furman Blackwell, Louis Poole, and Michael Ruiz.



Survivors includes her sister, Katie Osborne of Fort Mill; two sons, Ray Blackwell (Rose DeBus) of Fort Mill, and Ricky Blackwell (Rhonda) of Chester; two daughters, Patricia Wilson (Lou Knopp) of Fort Mill, and Shirleen Passmore (Richard) of McCormick; 13 grandchildren; and 19 greatgrandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Strom Funeral Home in McCormick from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.



Strom Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Edna L Ruiz, 82, of Fort Mill, SC passed away May 15, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Overbrook Cemetery with the Rev. Yvonne Taylor officiating.Edna was born in Fort Mill to the late Jesse Lipe and Rosie Reeves. She was a caregiver in and out of the home. She enjoyed spending time with family and her beloved dogs; and had many hobbies including cards, art and video games. Edna was predeceased by her three late husbands; Furman Blackwell, Louis Poole, and Michael Ruiz.Survivors includes her sister, Katie Osborne of Fort Mill; two sons, Ray Blackwell (Rose DeBus) of Fort Mill, and Ricky Blackwell (Rhonda) of Chester; two daughters, Patricia Wilson (Lou Knopp) of Fort Mill, and Shirleen Passmore (Richard) of McCormick; 13 grandchildren; and 19 greatgrandchildren.Visitation will be held at Strom Funeral Home in McCormick from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.Strom Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Herald on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close