Mrs. Edna Gilmore Rhodes, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests prayers in lieu of food and beverages. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



