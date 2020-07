Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Edna Gilmore Rhodes, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Survivors include one son, James P. Gilmore (Betty) of Belmont, NC; two daughters, Mary F. Hayes (Linwood) of New York, NY, and Lillian D. Gilmore of the home; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Rhodes may be viewed from 5-7 pm Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to : Mt. Zion Baptist Building Fund, P.O. Box 7, McConnells, SC 29726.



