Mrs. Edna Gilmore Rhodes, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Survivors include one son, James P. Gilmore (Betty) of Belmont, NC; two daughters, Mary F. Hayes (Linwood) of New York, NY, and Lillian D. Gilmore of the home; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Rhodes may be viewed from 5-7 pm Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to : Mt. Zion Baptist Building Fund, P.O. Box 7, McConnells, SC 29726.



