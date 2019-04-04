Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edrie Ford Parrish. View Sign

Mrs. Edrie Ford Parrish, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Pruitt Healthcare of Rock Hill



Mrs. Parrish was born in Rock Hill, SC and the daughter of the late John Elim Ford and the late Hattie Melton Ford. She was of the Baptist faith and worked for Aragon Mill where she worked as a weaver. She enjoyed embroidering and working in the yard. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parrish was preceded in death by her husband, Brooks K. Parrish; Brother, Tyler M. Ford, and her daughter, Janice Skaggs.



A graveside service for Mrs. Parrish will be 3:30 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Gary Skaggs prior to and after the service.



Mrs. Parrish is survived by her son-in-law, Gary Skaggs of Rock Hill; her daughter, Martha Lorraine Herwig (Holger) of Calgary, Canada; her sister, Martha Jorene Barnes Martin of Fredericksburg, VA; her grandsons, Kenneth Len Skaggs (Sheila) of Rock Hill and Lars Liam Herwig (Krista) of Toronto, Canada; her two granddaughters, Angela Skaggs Case (Chris) of Rock Hill and Amanda Brook Herwig (Jason) of Edmonton, Canada; her great-grandson, Jake Lawrence; her two great-granddaughters, Taylor Skaggs and Caroline Skaggs; and her nephew, Brian Barnes.



