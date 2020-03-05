Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edson C. "Skip" Davis Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edson C. "Skip" Davis, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at High Pointe House surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Newburyport on June 18, 1939, he was the son of the late Edson C. Sr. and Evelyn (Pizar) Davis.



Ed was educated in Haverhill and graduated from Haverhill High School, Class of 1958. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His service included time aboard the U.S.S. Remey (DD688) before his honorable discharge in 1960. He then began a long and successful career in automotive sales in Haverhill with Smith Chevrolet, Marble Motors and Best Buick. When he wasn't in the showroom, he could be found puttering around in the garage on small machinery, one of his favorite pastimes. In the late 1980's, Ed relocated south to Clover, SC where he enjoyed sport fishing and followed the NASCAR circuit. Down South he spent time employed with Duke Power and Shaw Construction. While in Haverhill he was a member of Merrimack Lodge F. & A.M. Last year Ed returned to Haverhill and was residing at Haverhill Crossings.



Ed is survived by his children, Edson C. Davis, III and wife Kristin of Exeter, NH, Daphne Lovely and husband David of Atkinson, NH, Deborah Martinson and husband Leif of Northfield, NH; four grandchildren, Corey Davis, Emily Lovely, Olivia and Avery Martinson; sister, Elizabeth Grey and husband Carey of Midland, NC; several cousins, a niece and nephew, and former wife Joan (Leith) Hall.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 6th from 4:00 to 7:00pm, at Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main Street, Haverhill. Private interment in the spring at Walnut Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolence may be sent to





