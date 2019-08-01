Edward Dwayne McClain, 51, of Clover SC passed away on July 28th, 2019 at Atrium Health Pineville. Eddie attended Indian Land High School. He is survived by his son Brandon McClain and grandson Wyatt of Leavenworth, KS, his daughter Jessica McClain and granddaughter Kaylee of Indian Land, SC, his sisters Becky Miller (Paul) and Gayla Sutton (Scott) of Fort Mill, SC, his beloved aunts and uncles, Peggy Taylor, Paula Worley (Tim), Bobby Langley, David McClain, and his best friend Barbara Ramey as well as many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary McClain and Joanne McClain, his nephew Derik Miller, and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.



A memorial service will be held at Forward Church 1599 Glasscock Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29730 on Thursday, August 1st at 5:00pm. A special thank you to Parker Funeral Home of Rock Hill with assisting the family in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to The .

