1/1
Edward Francis Dammrich
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Francis Dammrich
March 15, 1939 - November 16, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - It is with great sadness that we need to let you know that Ed has passed from this world to be with his Lord! After undergoing months of fighting his cancer, he was surrounded by family, friends, & prayers to the end.
It is not a time of sadness, but celebration! He led a great life, enjoying family, fishing, camping, & one of his favorite sports-golfing with his three amigos, Gary, Ken, & Ray.
His devotion to his church, daily meditation with his wife, Sue, we know the Lord has prepared a special place for him, if for no other reason than to improve his "golf game"!
There are only a few things in this life that we can really ask for & he was blessed to have all of them & more. His church allowed him the ability to serve the Lord & others, his family allowed him to spread his love, & his sports allowed him to fulfill his personal desires & achievements.
So, for those of you who mourn, do so, but he would not want you to do so for long! After mourning reflect then, he is now with his best friend who has held his hand through it all & now has him home, no more sorrow, tears, & suffering. Only, Peace & Joy!
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Monday, November, November 23, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church Reverend Jonathan Garrett officiating.
Mr. Dammrich is survived by his spouse, Sue Mauney Dammrich; his four sons, Matthew (Tina) Dammrich of St. Louis, MO, Dan (Tracey) Dammrich of Kansas City, KY, James (Patricia) Dunlap of Richmond, VA, Jonathan R (Noel) Dunlap of Richmond, VA; his four daughters, Deanna (Greg) Klotz of St. Louis, MO, Peggy (Pat) Rogg of St. Louis, MO, and Julie Elizabeth (Soloman) Peterson of Charlotte, NC; and his brother, Lou (Cathy) Dammrich of St Louis, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dammrich's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Deacon Fund, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved