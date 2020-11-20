Edward Francis Dammrich
March 15, 1939 - November 16, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - It is with great sadness that we need to let you know that Ed has passed from this world to be with his Lord! After undergoing months of fighting his cancer, he was surrounded by family, friends, & prayers to the end.
It is not a time of sadness, but celebration! He led a great life, enjoying family, fishing, camping, & one of his favorite sports-golfing with his three amigos, Gary, Ken, & Ray.
His devotion to his church, daily meditation with his wife, Sue, we know the Lord has prepared a special place for him, if for no other reason than to improve his "golf game"!
There are only a few things in this life that we can really ask for & he was blessed to have all of them & more. His church allowed him the ability to serve the Lord & others, his family allowed him to spread his love, & his sports allowed him to fulfill his personal desires & achievements.
So, for those of you who mourn, do so, but he would not want you to do so for long! After mourning reflect then, he is now with his best friend who has held his hand through it all & now has him home, no more sorrow, tears, & suffering. Only, Peace & Joy!
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Monday, November, November 23, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church Reverend Jonathan Garrett officiating.
Mr. Dammrich is survived by his spouse, Sue Mauney Dammrich; his four sons, Matthew (Tina) Dammrich of St. Louis, MO, Dan (Tracey) Dammrich of Kansas City, KY, James (Patricia) Dunlap of Richmond, VA, Jonathan R (Noel) Dunlap of Richmond, VA; his four daughters, Deanna (Greg) Klotz of St. Louis, MO, Peggy (Pat) Rogg of St. Louis, MO, and Julie Elizabeth (Soloman) Peterson of Charlotte, NC; and his brother, Lou (Cathy) Dammrich of St Louis, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dammrich's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Deacon Fund, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
