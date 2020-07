Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. E. Jerome Moore, Sr., 57, of 3945 Sherer Rd., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. The memorial service will be private. Visitation will be from 9-10 am, Monday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1636 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill.



