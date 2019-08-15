Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Laughridge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Edward Laughridge LINCOLN - Edward Laughridge, age 89 of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 11, 2019. Ed wasborn the eldest of seven children to James Truman and Clara Jane Laughridge in Rock Hill, South Carolina on May 18, 1930. Ed and wife Frances served as Baptist missionaries from 1968-1972 in Trinidad, West Indies and subsequently spent 21 years in Liberia, West Africa. While in Liberia, they built churches, schools, clean-water wells and were the liaisons for a five-year project of medical clinics in villages staffed by US church volunteers. Ed was President of the Liberia Baptist Seminary from 1982 to 1984. During the Liberian civil war from 1990-1996 he coordinated refugee food relief efforts, working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The city of Atlanta became home for them after retirement from the International Mission Board and Ed continued to enjoy long drives to the mountains and making new friends after Fran's death in 2007. In 2009, he decided to move to China for a year to teach English at the Chang Ping campus of Peking University in Beijing. He truly enjoyed the experience and celebrated his 80th birthday with his new Chinese friends. In April of 2018, Ed moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to live with daughter Sharon and son-in-law, Doug. His medical conditions worsened over the last year and he passed to his eternal home on August 11, 2019. He is survived by daughter Sharon Fenn (Doug) of Nebraska; son Len Laughridge residing in New Jersey; sister Alene Wilson (David) of South Carolina and Jim Laughridge (Nancy) of North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances; parents, James Truman and Clara Jane; infant brother, William; and his sisters, Bonnie, Betty, and Jerris. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00pm in the funeral home chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com Published in The Herald on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

