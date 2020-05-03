Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Louis "Teddy" Gerber. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Edward "Teddy" Louis Gerber, age 36 of Cornelius, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care Facility, Tucker House.



A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus.



Ted was born in Sarasota, Florida to Charles A. Gerber and Karen McKenzie Gerber on June 21, 1983. He attended Cypress Creek High School, Orlando, Florida. Teddy's passion was furniture restoration and remodeling homes, bars and other areas. He was a very skilled and talented woodworker. He also enjoyed singing in local establishments with friends and family. Ted could light up a room with his smile and charisma. He had many friends who loved him and will miss him. Teddy is preceded in death by his mother, Karen, and grandparents, Jesse and Margaret Gerber, and Robert McKenzie.



Ted is survived by his father, Charles, and stepmother Teresa, Rock Hill, SC; his two brothers, McKenzie Gerber (his twin) and Justin Gerber, Chicago, IL; bonus sisters, Rebecca (Logan) Ebersold, Rock Hill, SC, and Michelle (Brian) Rock-Suits, Chicago, IL; grandmother Novella "Bree" McKenzie, Simpsonville, SC; aunts/uncles Kandace (Brian) Hill, Fort Mill, SC; LouCinda (Daniel) Jarratt, Simpsonville, SC; Garland Sanz, Algonquin, IL; Lisa (Michael Sciabbarrasi) Gerber and James Gerber, St Petersburg, FL, along with many cousins and friends.



