Mr. Edward Lyle "Pete" McGuirt, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home.



Mr. McGuirt was born in Rock Hill, SC and was the son of the late Hugh and Lillian McGuirt. He retired from the Rock Hill Fire Department as Fire Captain with 30 years of service. He was a Christian and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. McGuirt served in the U. S. Navy, was a member of Masonic Lodge 111, and the Hejaz Shrine Club. He enjoyed tinkering in his workshop and fishing. In addition to his parents, Mr. McGuirt was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Bertha Mahaffey McGuirt, his son, Tommy McGuirt; and his two brothers and three sisters.



Funeral services for Mr. McGuirt will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Rev. Larry Nunn, and Dr. Jerry Sosebee officiating. Burial will follow in Laurelwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home and other times at the home.



Mr. McGuirt is survived by his son, Eddie McGuirt of Rock Hill, SC; two brothers, Ralph (Ann) McGuirt of Rock Hill, SC, Roger (Brenda) McGuirt of Rock Hill, SC; three sisters, Mary Francis Nunn of Sharon, SC, Martha Lucas of Rock Hill, SC, and Rachel (James) Sweatt of Rock Hill, SC; and seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. McGuirt's name to St Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



