Mr. Edward Thornwell Culp, 79, died Tuesday, December 03, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Griffie officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Mr. Culp was born in York County, SC on November 14, 1940 and was a son of the late Gilbert Thornwell Culp and Mary Lou Dawkins Culp. He was a graduate of Lewisville High School and was retired from Winthrop University having worked in maintenance. Mr. Culp was a member of Uriel Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and played softball for the church. He was also a member of the Lewis Fire Department. He is survived by his wife Juliette "Judy" Jourdan Culp; one daughter, Erin Juliette Culp of Chester, SC; two grandsons, Nathan Christopher Dove of Waynesboro, VA and Garrett Dove of Iron Station, NC; one granddaughter, Brittany Dove of Iron Station, NC . Mr. Culp was preceded in death by one son Edward Eric Culp; one daughter, Genia Culp Dove and one brother, James Ellis Culp. Memorials may be made to Lewis Fire Department, 1998 Saluda Road, Chester, SC 29706. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 5, 2019