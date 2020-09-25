Edward Wannamaker 1961 - 2020 ROCK HILL, SC - Edward "Eddie, EJ" Wannamaker, formerly of Charlotte, died in his sleep on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home in Rock Hill, SC. He was born in 1961 to Anett B. and Edward Wannamaker. He worked as an engineer in the US Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain. After his military service, he joined J.A. Jones Construction, traveling across the country to help build scrubbers for power plants. His last engineering job was at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte. Eddie was predeceased by his father, and is survived by his mother, Anett B. Wannamaker, stepmother Mary T. Wannamaker, his brother and sister, and four nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, https://www.catawbariverkeeper.org/
or the charity of your choice
.