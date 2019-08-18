Mr. Edwin Eugene Manus, 80, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at home.
A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC.
Mr. Manus was born July 25, 1939 in Wadesboro, NC to Hallie Belks Manus Sparks and the late Lawton Manus. He was a U. S. Army Veteran in the 101st Airborne and was retired from Rock Hill Printing & Finishing.
Survivors are his wife Elizabeth Carson Manus; daughter Kimberly M. Harris (Alvin) of Kings Mountain, NC; son Sandy Manus of York, SC; mother Hallie B. Sparks (Johnny) of York, SC; brothers Mike Manus (Veda) of Rock Hill, SC and Vernon Manus (Marlene) of Summerville, SC; step-son Barry Holland; grandson Alvin Harris (AJ); great niece Amber Forbes; and great nephews Tradd Howell & Brody Howell.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Manus.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 18, 2019