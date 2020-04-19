Eileen Diane Beilfuss Hardy, 79, of Clover, SC, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York with the Rev. Robert Scott Cobb officiating.
Eileen was born on July 22, 1940 in Blue Island, IL. She was the daughter of the late William F. Beilfuss and Luella Walters Beilfuss. She was a member at Lakeside Baptist Church in Union, SC.
She is survived by her husband, John R. Hardy, daughter, Wanda Christman (Dennis), grandchildren, Steven Christman (Mandy), Leanne Christman, great grandchildren, Leland Christman, Mason Christman, and Grace Christman.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Beilfuss.
In memory of Eileen B. Hardy, memorials may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 640 Lakeside Dr. Union, SC 29379.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 19, 2020