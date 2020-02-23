Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Cheek. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Holbrooks Cheek, 70, of Sharon, SC, went to her heavenly home on Friday, February 21, 2020.



The funeral will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-5 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home.



Elaine was a daughter of Clara Fowler Holbrooks and the late Clayton Holbrooks. She was the widow of Paul C. Cheek. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, Sharon Volunteer Fire Dept. and SVFD Ladies Auxiliary.



She is survived by her mother, Clara Fowler Holbrooks, daughter, Beverly Blackwell (Bruce), three sons, Gregory Paul Cheek (Amanda), Shawn Cheek (Donna), Paul Kevin Cheek (Leigh Ann), sister, Diane H. Harris, twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cheek, father, Clayton Holbrooks and two brothers, Doug and Mike Holbrooks.



In memory of Elaine H. Cheek, memorials may be made to the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, 3336 York Street Sharon, SC 29742.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Cheek family.

