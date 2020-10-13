1/1
Elaine Sprinkle
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Elaine Sprinkle passed away from cancer Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the age of 73 in the loving arms of her daughters. Elaine was born on May 28, 1947 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by parents Mildred Oliver and Carl Thompson Templeton. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Reverend Robert Franklin Sprinkle Jr., two daughters, Sarah Elaine Smith and Rachel Irene Sprinkle, two sisters, Mary Katherine Kelly and Julia Helen Kelly. Also five grandchildren: Tegan, Kaela, Bryn, Aidan, and Levi Smith. Multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.

Elaine graduated from Fort Sanders School of Nursing in Knoxville, Tennessee. She worked as a Registered Nurse in several hospitals until retiring from that career to raise and homeschool their daughters. She touched many lives in the church over the years as pastor's wife, most recently at Temple Presbyterian Church in York, South Carolina.

She was an active participant in historic interpretation from 1992 until her death, including as volunteer and staff member at Historic Brattonsville. She was also a founding member of the living history groups New Acquisition Militia and Common Knowledge.

She was a talented crafts artist, researching and sharing her knowledge freely. She was a kind, caring and giving friend, always thinking of others and making everything she was involved in special with her personality, warmth and humor. The lives of her family, friends and aquaintances were all enriched by her love and friendship.

She had a strong faith in Christ as her Savior and peace in her knowledge of life after death.

Elaine's visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 5:00-7:00 pm, with a celebration of her life to follow at 7:00 pm at Filbert Presbyterian Church, 2066 Filbert Hwy, York, SC 29745.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to give friends the option of donating to Temple Presbyterian Church: P.O. Box 733, York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Sprinkle family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Filbert Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Filbert Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved