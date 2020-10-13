Judith Elaine Sprinkle passed away from cancer Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the age of 73 in the loving arms of her daughters. Elaine was born on May 28, 1947 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by parents Mildred Oliver and Carl Thompson Templeton. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Reverend Robert Franklin Sprinkle Jr., two daughters, Sarah Elaine Smith and Rachel Irene Sprinkle, two sisters, Mary Katherine Kelly and Julia Helen Kelly. Also five grandchildren: Tegan, Kaela, Bryn, Aidan, and Levi Smith. Multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Elaine graduated from Fort Sanders School of Nursing in Knoxville, Tennessee. She worked as a Registered Nurse in several hospitals until retiring from that career to raise and homeschool their daughters. She touched many lives in the church over the years as pastor's wife, most recently at Temple Presbyterian Church in York, South Carolina.
She was an active participant in historic interpretation from 1992 until her death, including as volunteer and staff member at Historic Brattonsville. She was also a founding member of the living history groups New Acquisition Militia and Common Knowledge.
She was a talented crafts artist, researching and sharing her knowledge freely. She was a kind, caring and giving friend, always thinking of others and making everything she was involved in special with her personality, warmth and humor. The lives of her family, friends and aquaintances were all enriched by her love and friendship.
She had a strong faith in Christ as her Savior and peace in her knowledge of life after death.
Elaine's visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 5:00-7:00 pm, with a celebration of her life to follow at 7:00 pm at Filbert Presbyterian Church, 2066 Filbert Hwy, York, SC 29745.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to give friends the option of donating to Temple Presbyterian Church: P.O. Box 733, York, SC 29745.
