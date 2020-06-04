Elaine Thomasson Baker, 74, is now spending her "first days of forever" with her Savior Jesus Christ. She passed away at Piedmont Medical Center on June 1, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC with her loving family at her side.
Memorial Service will be held at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 South Anderson Road, Rock Hill at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Doctor Ron Richardson officiating, Doctor Tommy Huddleston and Reverend Tom Perry assisting. The family invites friends and her co-workers to attend. If unable to attend you may watch it via live-stream at www.catawbalive.com/elaine.baker. Visitation with the family will follow the service, with "Social Distancing Protocols" being followed. Her burial will be private at Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery.
Elaine is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Michael Graydon Baker; her son , Michael and his wife, Elizabeth their children, Madeline and Harrison; her daughter, Leigh-Ann and her husband, Brandon their daughter, Annalayne; her sister, Martha T. Uehling; her sister-in-law, Pat Perry and her husband, Tom; her brother-in-law, Lyn Baker and his wife, Joanna; many nephews and nieces and loving friends.
Elaine requested no flowers, but memorials be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.
Condolence may be made on-line at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Memorial Service will be held at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 South Anderson Road, Rock Hill at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Doctor Ron Richardson officiating, Doctor Tommy Huddleston and Reverend Tom Perry assisting. The family invites friends and her co-workers to attend. If unable to attend you may watch it via live-stream at www.catawbalive.com/elaine.baker. Visitation with the family will follow the service, with "Social Distancing Protocols" being followed. Her burial will be private at Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery.
Elaine is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Michael Graydon Baker; her son , Michael and his wife, Elizabeth their children, Madeline and Harrison; her daughter, Leigh-Ann and her husband, Brandon their daughter, Annalayne; her sister, Martha T. Uehling; her sister-in-law, Pat Perry and her husband, Tom; her brother-in-law, Lyn Baker and his wife, Joanna; many nephews and nieces and loving friends.
Elaine requested no flowers, but memorials be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.
Condolence may be made on-line at www.greenefuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.