Ms. Elaine Yandle went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born October 10, 1951 in Charlotte, NC. Elaine was very passionate and loved her family and friends dearly. She took pride in planting and growing flowers and loved anything antique.
She left behind her beloved grandsons, her daughter and son-in-law, two siblings, and a host of dear friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church in Sharon, SC. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Published in The Herald on May 30, 2019