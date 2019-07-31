Mr. Eldon Beaver, 101, passed away, July 29, 2019 at his home in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with the service starting at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Davis and Rev. Gerald Bennett officiating. The burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Burnsville, NC, Mr. Beaver was preceded in death by his wife, Chloe Sparks Beaver; parents, David and Nettie Hughes Beaver; and ten brothers and sisters. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, a US Army Air Corp Veteran serving in Europe during WWII, and a member of the CCC. He was retired from the Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company and worked for James Parrish Flowerland.
Survivors include his daughter, Hilda Beaver of the home and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorials be made to Northside Baptist Church 1140 Curtis St. Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to the Gideons International PO Box 3462 CRS Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on July 31, 2019