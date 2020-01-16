Mrs. Eleanor Middlebrooks Wallace, 79, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mrs. Wallace was born in Englewood, NJ and the daughter of the late Luther L Middlebrooks and the late Audrey Stinson Middlebrooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B Wallace, and her sister, Brenda Dodgen. She was a home maker and a member of Saint John's United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Pepper (Daniel) Smith of York, SC; her son, Michael (Alta) Wallace of Rock Hill, SC; and her grandchildren, Lauren Wallace, Austin Wallace, Tyler Grace Smith, Sarah Ann Smith, Skyler Morris, and Sage Beverly.
