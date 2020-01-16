Eleamor Middlebrooks Wallace

Obituary
Mrs. Eleanor Middlebrooks Wallace, 79, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Mrs. Wallace was born in Englewood, NJ and the daughter of the late Luther L Middlebrooks and the late Audrey Stinson Middlebrooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B Wallace, and her sister, Brenda Dodgen. She was a home maker and a member of Saint John's United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Pepper (Daniel) Smith of York, SC; her son, Michael (Alta) Wallace of Rock Hill, SC; and her grandchildren, Lauren Wallace, Austin Wallace, Tyler Grace Smith, Sarah Ann Smith, Skyler Morris, and Sage Beverly.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
