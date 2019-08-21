Eleanor Gail Thomason Board Vitale
On Saturday, August 17, 2019, following a period of declining health, loving mother to three sons, Gail Vitale of Tega Cay passed away at the Wayne T Patrick Hospice House at the age of 84.
Gail was born to James and Lucy Thomason in Tarboro, NC on June 27 1935.
She was a star basketball player in high school where she also loved to dance. She married high school sweetheart Ray Board and had three sons; Ray Jr, Mark and Jock. Much later she became assistant to the president of the company who developed Tega Cay. Then she became involved in real estate and property management. After her marriage ended, she met and married Jack Vitale. She later retired due to health concerns.
She was preceded in death by her brother Jimmie who is survived by his wife Dot and their children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are Ray and Terry, Mark and Sherrie, Jock, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other beloved family and friends.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The .
Published in The Herald on Aug. 21, 2019