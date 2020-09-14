Mary Eleanor Reid Herlong, 86, died Thursday, September 11, 2020.
Daughter of Thomas Beauregard Reid and Mary Fowler Reid of Richburg, SC, she was born August 4, 1934. The family attended Union Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Eleanor attended Winthrop College and earned a bachelor's degree in home economics and a master's degree in education. She was a counselor at Castle Heights Middle School and the Career Development Center, taught in Rock Hill schools and had a lifelong concern for the education of local children.
Eleanor was a long-time member of the Woman's Club of Rock Hill and served as a key member of the 2002 Designer Showhouse as well as the Bridal Fair. She was named South Carolina General Federation of Woman's Clubs Woman of the Year in 1992. She was active in numerous other community groups and clubs.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Everett Eldridge "Doc" Herlong; her son, Dr. James Rene' Herlong; her brother, Thomas Beauregard Reid, Jr.; and her sister, Margaret Reid Harper.
She is survived by and was loved by many Reid and Herlong nieces and nephews and in-laws.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to First ARP Church, 201 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Herlong family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.