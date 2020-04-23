Guest Book View Sign Service Information Floyd's North Church Street Chapel 235 North Church Street Spartanburg , SC 29306 (864)-582-5451 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Marlowe Cantrell, 95, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 17, 1924, in Boiling Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Oard Marlowe and Cora Thomas Marlowe and widow of Calvin Cooledge Cantrell.



A 1941 graduate of Boiling Springs High School and she attended Winthrop College. She was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Discipleship Sunday School Class. She retired as a Kindergarten teacher at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church after 25 years of service. She was also a member of the Homemaker Club of Boiling Springs.



Survivors include her children, Norma Cantrell England (Matt) of Rock Hill, SC, Martha Cantrell Stokes (Richard) of Bethune, SC, Brenda Cantrell Hartley (Steve) of Boiling Springs, SC, and Gary T. Cantrell (Carla Marie) of Edisto Beach, SC; grandchildren, Steven Hartley (Kelly) of Randleman, NC, Christina Hartley Bonker (Brian) of Anchorage, AK, Elizabeth Hartley Renneker of Spartanburg, SC, Spencer M. Cantrell-Kachor (Andy) of Silver Spring, MD, and Elliott G. Cantrell of Shellman, GA; great-grandchildren, Abigail Hartley, Hailey Hartley, and soon to be expected, Calvin Isaiah Cantrell-Kachor; and sister, Janelle M. Caddell of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Walter Marlowe and Roy K. Marlowe; and sister, Elaine M. Lidji.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at RoseCrest and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home for all of the loving care they gave to our mother.



A private graveside service will be conducted in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.



