Eleanor Miller
1932 - 2020
March 9, 1932 - November 9, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Eleanor Stegall Covington Miller, 88, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Miller was born in Union County, NC, and the daughter of the late Lloyd Stegall and the late Willie Gordon Stegall. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Rock Hill. Eleanor was an entrepreneur owning her own beauty salon and crafting business. She toured the country selling her beautiful handmade crafts and quilts. Eleanor was a avid gardener and was often I her garden tending her beautiful flowers. She was a talented baker and cook. Eleanor also enjoyed completing her weekly Bible studies through the mail. She was loved by her family and many friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller is preceded by her first husband, William D. Covington, Sr.
A private graveside service for Mrs. Miller due to the COVID-19.
Mrs. Miller is surviving are her spouse, Robert L. Miller; her son, William C (Dana) Covington Jr. of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter, Deborah C (William) Crosby of Rock Hill, SC; her step-daughters, Terry Humes (Troy) of Washington State, Betty Waltman (Danny) and Mrs. Ceil Yager (Toots) of Arizona; one brother, Carlton Stegall (Cotton) of Fort Mill; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A very special thank you for her excellent care giver, Glenda Banks. Her kindness and love will never be forgotten. Also, a very special thank you for the Agape Hospice worker, Brittney; nurses, Demestrius and Melissa; and Alison, our social worker. We appreciate all the love and help that you gave us.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
