Eleanor Breeden Patton of Westminster Towers, Rock Hill, SC died June 18, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Caroline May Breeden of Bennettsville, SC and the wife of the late Charles Otis Patton, Jr. of Rock Hill.
Mrs. Patton is survived by her two daughters, Carol Patton Tift of Macon GA, Anne Patton Williams of Harrisburg, NC, one son, Charles Otis Patton III, of Greenville SC, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Mrs. Patton was educated at Fletcher Memorial Elementary School, Bennettsville High School, both in Marlboro County SC, Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC and Charlotte Memorial School of Dietetics, Charlotte NC. She was active in social, business, and religious life of Bennettsville. Mrs. Patton was a 65-year member of The First United Methodist Church of Bennettsville and a 29-year member of the staff of Marlboro Herald Advocate and a leader for the Girl Scouts of America. She was also a member of the Garden Gate Club and Read-a-Book Club.
In 1990, Mr. and Mrs. Patton moved to Rock Hill, SC where they lived at Westminster Towers.
Mrs. Patton was a 30-year member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church a member of the Amelia Pride Book Club and the Tuesday Afternoon Book Club.
The services for Mrs. Patton will be held 10:30 am Monday July 6, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery and 1:00pm Tuesday July 7, 2020 at McCall Cemetery in Bennettsville SC.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Towers Endowment Fund, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill SC 29730.
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for The Patton Family.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.