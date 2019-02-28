Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Vincent Crowe Raymes. View Sign

Mrs. Eleanor Vincent Crowe Raymes, 54, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home.



Mrs. Raymes was born in Cumberland, MD and the daughter of the late Robert B. Crowe and the late Helen Miller Crowe. She was an Infection Prevention Nurse at Piedmont Medical Center of 25 years. Her life was her family and nursing.



A memorial service for Mrs. Raymes will be 3:30 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with the Reverend Patrick Conley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.



Mrs. Raymes is survived by her husband, Rufus Clinton Raymes, Jr.of 35 years; her children, Robbie and Allie Raymes of Knoxville, TN, and Ben and Amorette Horency of York, SC; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Daphne Crowe of Sugar Hill, GA; and her grandchildren, Emmie, Briley and Ian.



