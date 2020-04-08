Eliza "Lizzie" Dubroff Rodriquez, 44, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 surrounded by people who loved her. For the last few years, she had been battling with a neurodegenerative disease - Huntington's Disease - unfortunately her condition took a sudden and tragic turn. She was the beloved wife of Oscar Rodriquez, loving mother to Nathaniel Rodriquez, devoted daughter to Michael Dubroff and the late Barbara Dubroff.
Eliza grew up in Media, PA and attended Penncrest High School where she made many lifetime friends and was an early adopter of computer technology (such as the DDial BBS; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diversi-Dial). She continued her studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she earned degrees in Civil Engineering and Mathematics. She continued to embrace her love of bridges by obtaining her Masters Degree at Stanford University and then her Professional Engineering license. Even with the energy she poured into her professional career, she still found time to travel around the world with her family, teach her son math, participate in her synagogue, and attend an uncountable number of her son's soccer games. Eliza had a beautiful spirit and loving heart and will be greatly missed.
Remembrances may be made in the form of donations in her name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (https://hdsa.org). A memorial will be scheduled (in person and virtual) at Temple Solel (https://templesolelsc.org) of Fort Mill, SC, once the COVID-19 health emergency has passed.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 8, 2020