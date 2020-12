Or Copy this URL to Share

Eliza Pendergrass Hemphill

January 15, 1936 - December 1, 2020

Clover, South Carolina - Graveside service will be 2pm Sunday at Mt. Hopewell Baptist Church in Sharon, SC. Viewing will be 3-7pm at Faith Funeral Service.





