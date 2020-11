Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

Elizabeth Adams Matthews

May 30, 1936 - November 21, 2020

Clover, South Carolina - Mrs. Elizabeth A. Matthews, 84 of 111 Queensgate Rd. passed away Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 at CaroMont Health Gastonia, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Faith Funeral Service of York.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store