Elizabeth Anne Kramer McCallum, 95, passed away in her sleep February 26, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC. She was born an only child to the late Herman Germain Kramer and Florence Shillington Kramer on December 11, 1923 in Washington, DC.



She was a fourth generation Washingtonian who attended Woodrow Wilson High School before serving in the Nurses Aide Corps of the American Red Cross during World War II. She graduated from the Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing and the National Institute of Practical Nursing in Washington, DC.



"Beth" or "Liz" as she was affectionately known by family and friends was very patriotic and proud of her service as a USO hostess during the war. She considered it her civic duty to be among this elite group of women who were trained to provide a wholesome morale boost to soldiers visiting the USO centers around the nation's capital.



She married the late Daniel W. McCallum Jr. in 1947, was a loving mother to four children, and was employed by Stanley Warner Theaters in Washington for many years. Liz moved to York County, SC in 1992 to live closer to her daughter, Maura M. Couch, and family.



One of her greatest joys was caring for God's creatures. Her love of animals was apparent by her dedication to animal rescue and adoption, and by her enthusiastic support of wildlife conservation efforts.



An avid naturalist, Liz preferred working in the outdoors. Days spent fishing or navigating her commercial blue crabbing boat on the Chesapeake Bay were some of her dearest. She was also passionate about raising show quality chickens, exotic tropical fish and unusual reptiles and amphibians. A visit to her home was always an adventure in science for neighborhood children!



Most of all, Liz adored her family and friends. Her beautiful smile, listening ear and generous disposition made those around her feel loved.



Liz is survived by her daughter Maura, of the home; her daughter Sharon E. McCallum of Baltimore, Md; her son Dr. Daniel M. McCallum of Natchez, Ms.; and six grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter Kathleen A. Swann.



Cremation has been handled by Bratton Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held later at Piney Point, Md. where Liz spent some of her happiest days. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wildlife Conservation Network (

1455 Highway 321 North

York , SC 29745

1455 Highway 321 North
York , SC 29745
803-684-1880

