Sarah Elizabeth Horton Hall, 99, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Carolina Gardens in York. She was born on January 25, 1920, in Iredell County, North Carolina, to Mary Estelle Horton and Joseph Ernest Horton and moved to York when she was in her early teens. After graduating high school where she played basketball and was valedictorian of her senior class, she began a decades-long career with the John M. Spratt law firm in York. During this time, she earned an associate's degree from Winthrop University. In the later stages of her life, she, her husband, and her sister moved to Wilmington to be near her son William Woodward Hall, Jr., and his wife Mary Ann. Following the passing of her husband William Woodward Hall and sister Laura Estelle Horton, she moved to Carolina Gardens in June 2018. She was pre-deceased by her parents and her brothers Ernest Lee Horton, Charles Henry Horton, and Robert Davis Horton; other sisters Anna Jeanette Horton Kelly, Ida Louise Horton Bankhead, and Zolena Eugenia Mae Horton Jackson Baron. She is survived by her son Dr. William W. Hall, Jr. (Mary Ann) of Wilmington, granddaughters Amanda Stewart Hall Gallagher (James) of Durham and Cynthia Stacy Hall Lenarcic of Charlotte, two great grandsons Davis Scott Lenarcic and Harris William Lenarcic, both of Charlotte, and numerous nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM at Lakeview Memory Gardens on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with the Reverend Thomas McPhail presiding.
In memory of Sarah Elizabeth Hall, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 10 West Liberty St. York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Hall family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 18, 2019