Elizabeth Lavinia Helton "Bennie" YORK, SC - Elizabeth Lavinia Helton (Bennie), age 87, passed away on October 6, 2019, at White Oak Manor in York, SC. She was the widow of Herman Don Helton. Born in Clover, SC, she was the daughter of James Luther Hicks and Margaret Estelle (Warren) Hicks. She retired from Price and Sons Insurance in Charlotte, NC after 30+ years. As a member at First Baptist Church in Clover, SC, she enjoyed cooking, serving at her church, and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Helton will be remembered as a prayer warrior and always putting the needs of others before her own. She was an excellent cook who blessed many with cakes, casseroles, and legendary brownies. As her health declined, she lovingly shifted into a ministry of writing letters, sending cards and keeping in touch with others by phone. She is survived by her son, Darryl Helton and his wife Helen, grandchildren Crystal Martin, Kari Helton, and Blaine Helton and wife Jessica; great grandchildren Summer, Phoebe and Nick Martin, Georgia, Emma, and Caroline Helton, and her sister Lamar Willis. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Knox Building at First Baptist Church Clover on Sunday, October 13, from 4:00-6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Elizabeth Helton requested that memorial donations be given to First Baptist Church Clover.

