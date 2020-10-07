1/
Elizabeth Hunter "Libby" Wright
1973 - 2020
Mrs. Elizabeth "Libby" Hunter Wright, 47, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill, with Rev. Jim Bentley officiating.

Born in York County, SC, Mrs. Wright was the daughter of the late W.C. Hunter and the late Carrie Goldden Messer. She was employed with Ross Distributing.

Surviving are her husband, Dennis Baxter Wright; her son, Roy Lee Allman, III of Salisbury, NC; her daughter, Carrie Elizabeth Allman of Greenville, SC; five grandchildren; her in-laws, Frances and Baxter Wright; her brother of NC; and her sister of Fort Mill.

Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel is assisting the Wright family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
