Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Letitia "Tish" (Black) McBrayer. View Sign

Elizabeth Letitia "Tish" Black McBrayer, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 7:10 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15 at 1:00 pm at Chester Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church, 159 Main Street, Chester, SC, with the Reverend Clint Davis and Dr. Dwight Pearson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm prior to the service in the Barron Room of the church and at other times at the home of Annette and John Strickland. Interment will be private.



"Tish" McBrayer was born May 16, 1927 in Winnsboro, SC to the late Herbert "Hub" Black and Marion Geddings Black. She attended the schools of Chester County. Mrs. McBrayer retired from Springs Industries. She was a member of Chester ARP Church where she sang in the choir and served in the nursery for many years becoming lovingly known as "Mama Tish" by countless children. She was also well known throughout the county for her baking talents, especially the beautiful wedding cakes she made.



Mrs. McBrayer is survived by three daughters, Annette Strickland (Johnny); Paulette Whitehead, both of Chester, SC; and Lou Osborne of Rock Hill, SC; three sons, Michael McBrayer (Brenda) of Edgemoor, SC; Ike McBrayer (Cheryl) and Mitch McBrayer (Pam) both of Chester, SC; one stepdaughter, Nancy Meredith (Fred) of Manchaca, TX; and her only sibling, Charles "Rudy" Black of Fort Lawn, SC. She has ten grandchildren, John Strickland, of Chester, SC; Lee Strickland of Fort Mill, SC; Todd Strickland of Chapin, SC; Stacy McFalls of Surfside Beach, SC; Mary Beth Whitehead of Mount Pleasant, SC; Nicole McBrayer Nash of Edgemoor, SC; Will McBrayer of Richburg, SC; Whitney Sorrell McCarley of Elgin, SC; Jessica Sorrell Stillwell of Lowrys, SC; and Jason McBrayer of Lexington, SC; 17 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. McBrayer, and two grandsons, Kenny McFalls of Chester, SC, and Tyler Osborne of Rock Hill, SC.



Memorials may be made to the Choir or Children's Department, Chester ARP Church, 159 Main Street, Chester, SC, 29706, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation,



Online condolences may be made to the family at

Elizabeth Letitia "Tish" Black McBrayer, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 7:10 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15 at 1:00 pm at Chester Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church, 159 Main Street, Chester, SC, with the Reverend Clint Davis and Dr. Dwight Pearson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm prior to the service in the Barron Room of the church and at other times at the home of Annette and John Strickland. Interment will be private."Tish" McBrayer was born May 16, 1927 in Winnsboro, SC to the late Herbert "Hub" Black and Marion Geddings Black. She attended the schools of Chester County. Mrs. McBrayer retired from Springs Industries. She was a member of Chester ARP Church where she sang in the choir and served in the nursery for many years becoming lovingly known as "Mama Tish" by countless children. She was also well known throughout the county for her baking talents, especially the beautiful wedding cakes she made.Mrs. McBrayer is survived by three daughters, Annette Strickland (Johnny); Paulette Whitehead, both of Chester, SC; and Lou Osborne of Rock Hill, SC; three sons, Michael McBrayer (Brenda) of Edgemoor, SC; Ike McBrayer (Cheryl) and Mitch McBrayer (Pam) both of Chester, SC; one stepdaughter, Nancy Meredith (Fred) of Manchaca, TX; and her only sibling, Charles "Rudy" Black of Fort Lawn, SC. She has ten grandchildren, John Strickland, of Chester, SC; Lee Strickland of Fort Mill, SC; Todd Strickland of Chapin, SC; Stacy McFalls of Surfside Beach, SC; Mary Beth Whitehead of Mount Pleasant, SC; Nicole McBrayer Nash of Edgemoor, SC; Will McBrayer of Richburg, SC; Whitney Sorrell McCarley of Elgin, SC; Jessica Sorrell Stillwell of Lowrys, SC; and Jason McBrayer of Lexington, SC; 17 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. McBrayer, and two grandsons, Kenny McFalls of Chester, SC, and Tyler Osborne of Rock Hill, SC.Memorials may be made to the Choir or Children's Department, Chester ARP Church, 159 Main Street, Chester, SC, 29706, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF.org Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Barron Funeral Home

133 Wylie Street

Chester , SC 29706

803-385-2119 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close