Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Starkey Owen, 82, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:00 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill. A memorial service will be held 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Johns United Methodist Church 321 South Oakland Ave. Rock Hill.
Born in Huntsville, AL, Mrs. Owen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Albert Owen; parents, Ross Paul Starkey and Beulah Estalee Hall Starkey; and her sister, Peggy S. Christian. She was a member of St. Johns UMC and a graduate of York Technical College.
Survivors include her sons, John S Owen and Joseph L Owen of Rock Hill, and Charles P Owen (Robin) of Waxhaw, NC; four grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Owen's name to the charity of ones choice.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 30, 2019